Govt committee seeks information from journalists on false cases

The eight-member committee formed to monitor harassment cases against journalists made an announcement today requesting journalists implicated in false cases to submit applications with the required information and evidence to the ministry for remedy.

A press release issued after the committee's first meeting requested that the information be submitted in PDF format to the email address [email protected].

The requested details include the case's serial number, title, and the implicated journalists' names, media affiliations/addresses, case number and date, place of filing, a brief description and location of the incident, the current status of the case, the accused's status (arrested/on bail), and comments, including personal information about the journalists or recommendations from their editor.

Additionally, the release said that verification or proof of the journalists' association with the media should be attached.

It also clarified that the term "journalist" refers to media workers as defined under Section 2(g) of the Press Council Act, 1974.

For audio-visual and digital/online media, definitions provided in relevant laws or regulations (if available) will apply; otherwise, the definitions in the Press Council Act, 1974 will be used.

Furthermore, the release said that information on cases involving journalists' liabilities outside their professional duties should not be submitted.

Earlier, on October 7, the government formed an eight-member committee, led by Mohammad Altaf-Ul-Alam, additional secretary (Broadcast) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to monitor harassment cases against journalists.