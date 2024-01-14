Govt committed to stabilising prices amid rising costs: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today acknowledged the significant burden placed on low and middle-income people due to the escalating prices of daily essentials. He assured that the government is committed to maintaining the affordability of these commodities.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the need for concerted efforts to keep commodity prices at a manageable level, ensuring they remain within the purchasing capacity of the public," Quader stated during a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Addressing Transportation and Infrastructure Challenges

The road transport and bridges minister also highlighted the government's primary challenge of restoring order on the roads. "Despite the inauguration of the Padma Bridge and Dhaka Metro Rail, road discipline is yet to be achieved. We have devised a plan which, once implemented, should restore order," he commented.

Quader encouraged collective efforts towards national development and touched upon the recent election. "Contrary to the scepticism of many, we have successfully conducted the elections. We anticipate further challenges, but we stand unafraid and ready to face them," he declared.