Govt committed to free fair nat’l polls: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated yesterday that her government is committed to holding a free and fair national election.

The prime minister made the statement while a group of incumbent and former election commissioners from India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office.

They are the former chief election commissioner of India, Dr SY Quraishi, Chairman of the Election Commission of the Maldives, Fuwad Thowfeek, Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, RMAL Rathnayake, Election Commissioner of Nepal, Sagun Shumsher JB Rana, and former election commissioner of Nepal Ila Sharma.

They are visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of the Election Monitoring Forum (EMF), a election watchdog consisting of incumbent and former election commissioners from neighbouring countries, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister mentioned that the Election Commission of Bangladesh has been constituted under a law passed by parliament.

"Besides, the government has given absolute budgetary independence to the EC," she said.

The prime minister said female candidates, alongside males, can contest in the 300 seats of Jatiya Sangsad, while there are also 50 seats reserved for women proportionally from the political parties representing in the parliament.

Hasina also said the EC has already set examples of smoothly conducting elections, including parliamentary by-polls and local government elections.

Referring to the 2018 general election, Hasina said that the BNP participated by nominating 700 candidates in 300 seats while changing their candidates time and again.

"The BNP even withdrew their candidates from the polls on the day of voting to make the election controversial," she said.

During the meeting, the delegation members said they discussed the issue of the next general election in Bangladesh with the Election Commission.

"The EC of Bangladesh is very confident in holding it in a free and fair manner," former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi said.

He said that the Indian Election Commission takes over the administrative power of the government during the election period.