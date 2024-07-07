Govt closely monitoring pension, quota movements: Quader

The government is closely monitoring the ongoing movements of the university teachers and the students against a new pension scheme and quota in government jobs respectively, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remark while talking to reporters at the conference room of the secretariat in Dhaka today.

"We are observing closely. I believe the issues will be resolved. The issue for which the students are in movement is not a decision of the government; it is a court ruling. This is under the court's jurisdiction."

Quader said he has been in touch with the teachers but couldn't specify when a meeting would be held.

In response to a question over the wealth statements of government employees, he said there should be no objection to submit wealth statements. "Why objection? If I work honestly, what is the issue with disclosing assets?"