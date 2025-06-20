Govt caps lifetime of buses at 20 years, trucks at 25

70,000 outdated vehicles to be phased out from July 1

The government has fixed the economic life of buses and minibuses at 20 years, and goods-laden vehicles such as trucks and covered vans at 25 years.

The Roads Transport and Highways Division issued a circular in this regard yesterday. The order will come into effect on July 1.

The move comes nearly two years after the previous Awami League government put on hold a similar directive.

Over 70,000 outdated vehicles will come under this action starting July 1, a top official of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority told The Daily Star last night.

Experts say old and unfit vehicles are a major cause of road accidents. In addition, older vehicles tend to emit more toxic gases due to incomplete fuel combustion, contributing significantly to air pollution. The older the vehicle, the more pollution it causes.

In 2010, the BRTA banned buses over 20 years old and trucks over 25 years old from operating in the capital. However, many of these old vehicles shifted to inter-district highways instead.

A special committee formed by the National Road Safety Council in March 2019 recommended setting a maximum usable life for commercial vehicles to reduce road crashes and bring discipline to the transport sector.

Thousands of unfit and rundown vehicles continue to operate across the country, raising concerns over frequent accidents and deaths.

In May 2023, the then government fixed the economic life of buses and minibuses at 20 years and trucks and covered vans at 25 years. But following pressure from transport associations, the then government backtracked from its decision and put the order on hold, allowing outdated vehicles to remain on the roads.

After the political changeover in August last year, the environment ministry, on October 6, requested the BRTA to remove buses and minibuses older than 20 years and trucks and covered vans older than 25 years from the roads.

As of October last year, 28,761 registered buses and minibuses were over 20 years old, while 46,481 registered trucks, lorries, and other heavy vehicles had exceeded the 25-year limit, according to BRTA.

Following a meeting on October 24, the government gave a six-month deadline -- until May 2024 -- to remove all such outdated vehicles from Dhaka. However, no visible action was taken after the deadline passed.

"They avoided taking action during the Eid-ul-Azha travel rush. But enforcement will begin on July 1," said the BRTA official, requesting anonymity.