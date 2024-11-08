Govt cancels land lease granted to Bannya’s music school

The government has cancelled the lease of 0.51 acre of land previously granted to "Shurer Dhara", the music school founded by renowned Rabindra Sangeet artist Rezwana Choudhury Bannya.

According to a notification issued yesterday by the Ministry of Land, the lease was revoked because the land is classified as a "canal" in both the Cadastral Survey (CS) and Revisional Survey (RS) records.

The land, located in the Ramchandrapur under Mohammadpur Police Station, was initially leased to Bannya as the chairperson and principal of the institution.

The ministry has directed the deputy commissioner of Dhaka to take appropriate actions regarding the matter and submit a progress report.

Despite attempts, Bannya could not be reached for comments.