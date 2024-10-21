Govt cancels appointments of US, Russia, UAE ambassadors

The government has cancelled the contractual appointments of three ambassadors posted in the US, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Public Administration Ministry today issued an order cancelling the appointments (remaining tenure) of Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan, Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran, and Ambassador to the UAE Mohammed Abu Zafar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will announce the names of new ambassadors to these three important missions after completion of the appointment process.