Govt cancels 8 national days including historic 7th March

The interim government has announced the cancellation of eight significant national days, including the one commemorating the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu.

This information was given on the verified Facebook page of the Chief Adviser of the interim government today.

Among the days, historic March 7 commemorates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's pivotal speech, March 17 celebrates both the birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day, August 5 marks the birth anniversary of Shaikh Hasina's brother Sheikh Kamal and August 8 the birth anniversary of Hasina's mother Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnecha Mujib, October 18 recognises Hasina's youngest brother Sheikh Rasel Day, August 15 observed the national mourning day marking assassination of Bangabandhu, November 4 as National Constitution Day and December 12 recognises Smart Bangladesh Day.