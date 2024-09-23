Govt canal being filled up in Habiganj

Taking advantage of the lax monitoring by law enforcers, a vested group has allegedly started filling a government canal near Kaligachhtala Point on Habiganj Town Bypass Road.

Locals said the 300-foot-long and 100-foot-wide canal is under jurisdiction of the Roads and Highways Department.

The vested group, led by Joynal Mia from Anwarpur area and Debbrata Chowdhury, manager of US expatriate Sunil Bonik, is trying to take control of the canal with support from some corrupt officials of RHD, they alleged.

"This canal is crucial for draining water from surrounding areas, especially during monsoon. Recently, it is being filled up at night amid lax monitoring. If this continues, many areas will face severe waterlogging," said Saheed Mia, a resident of Kaligachhtala area.

Shah Salauddin Titu, commissioner of ward 7 under Habiganj municipality, said he witnessed that the canal was being filled up with soil using excavator on last Thursday night, supervised by Joynal Mia.

"According to the Environment Act, 2000 (amended in 2005), filling up of any pond, canal or reservoir is a punishable offense, even if on private property. We stand firmly against filling up of the canal," said Tafazzal Sohel, general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon's Habiganj unit.

Contacted, Shahidul Islam, sub-divisional engineer of RHD in Habiganj, said necessary measures are being taken to stop filling up of the canal.

"The violators will receive warning letters. If they do not stop their activities, legal steps will be taken against them," he added.

Debbrata Chowdhury and Joynal Mia denied any involvement in filling up of the canal, claiming that complaints are being directed at them to tarnish their reputations while someone else is responsible for the offense.