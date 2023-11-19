Govt can be changed only thru vote: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said a government can only be changed through vote.

"We want to protect the voting rights of the people ... and the government can only be changed through vote," she said while inaugurating the sale of Awami League's nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary election at the party's central office.

Hasina said people have the right to vote and choose their candidates in elections.

The PM hoped that people would resist those who try to take away their voting rights through unleashing arson terrorism.

"We have established voting rights of the people through a long struggle…. So, people have to remain vigilant.

"Political parties which don't have trust and confidence in the people and which are not organised are trying to foil the election," Hasina said.

AL Advisory Council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected a nomination form on behalf of Hasina for Gopalganj-3.

Hasina also thanked the political parties which have decided to take part in the polls.

The premier warned that those trying to foil the election will face consequences. The people of the country would punish them, she added.