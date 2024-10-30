Govt appoints new DCs in eight districts

The interim government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Kushtia, Dinajpur, Shariatpur, and Natore.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard today.

According to the notification, Afroza Akhtar Chowdhury, deputy chief of the Planning Department, has been appointed as DC of Joypurhat; Afia Akhtar, zonal settlement officer of Chattogram Land Record and Survey Directorate, made DC of Rajshahi; Mohammad Zahidul Islam Miah, deputy secretary attached to the Ministry of Shipping made DC of Rajbari, and Muhammad Nazrul Islam, additional director of the Government Housing Directorate, made DC of Sirajganj.

Md Toufiqul Rahman, deputy secretary of the Finance Department, has been appointed as DC of Kushtia; Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy secretary of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, as DC of Dinajpur; Mohammad Ashraf Uddin, director of the Neurodevelopmental Disability Protection Trust, as DC of Shariatpur; and Asma Shaheen, deputy secretary attached to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, has been appointed as DC of Natore, the notification said.