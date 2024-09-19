Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:52 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt appoints journo welfare trust MD, PIB DG

Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:20 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:52 AM
Faruk Wasif (left) and Muhammad Abdullah. Photo: Collected

The interim government has appointed journalist leader and former BFUJ president Muhammad Abdullah as managing director of the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust.

Besides, Faruk Wasif, planning editor of Daily Samakal and a writer, has been appointed as director general of Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate official notices for their contractual appointments yesterday.

Both of them have been appointed for two years.

As per the conditions of their appointment, they are required to sever ties with any other institutions or organisations.

The other terms and conditions of their appointments will be determined by the approved contract agreements.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাজ্য-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-দুবাইয়ে সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী সাইফুজ্জামানের প্রায় আট হাজার কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি

যুক্তরাজ্যে ৩৬০টি, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ৯টি, দুবাইয়ে ৫৪টি বাড়ি ও অ্যাপার্টমেন্ট রয়েছে সাইফুজ্জামানের। এ ছাড়া, বাড়ি রয়েছে সিঙ্গাপুর, মালয়েশিয়াতেও।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিভেদ-ষড়যন্ত্র শুরু হয়ে গেছে, আমরা এর ঊর্ধ্বে উঠে কাজ করতে চাই’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification