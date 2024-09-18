Govt appoints Abdullah as journalist welfare trust MD, Faruk as PIB DG

The interim government has appointed journalist leader and former BFUJ president Muhammad Abdullah as managing director of the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust.

Besides, Faruk Wasif, planning editor of Daily Samakal and a writer, has been appointed as director general (DG) of Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate official notices for their contractual appointments today.

Both of them have been appointed for two years.

As per the conditions of their appointment, they are required to sever ties with any other institutions or organisations. The other terms and conditions of their appointments will be determined by the approved contract agreements.