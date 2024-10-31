Govt appoints 752 legal officers across 11 districts

The government has appointed 752 legal officers to various courts in 11 districts across the country within the past week, according to a press release from the law ministry.

The newly appointed officers include 83 in Kishoreganj, 63 in Cox's Bazar, 25 in Rajbari, 128 in Cumilla, 34 in Satkhira, 91 in Narayanganj, 145 in Barishal, 63 in Sunamganj, 44 in Netrokona, 56 in Natore, and 20 in Panchagarh.

They have been assigned as government pleaders (GP), additional GPs, assistant GPs, public prosecutors (PP), additional PPs, and assistant PPs at district and session judge courts, tribunals, and special judge courts in these districts.

The appointments were made through three separate recruitment orders issued by the solicitor wing of the law ministry on October 24, 29, and 30.

Additionally, the government has cancelled the appointments of the previously appointed legal officers, relieving them of their duties, the press release stated.