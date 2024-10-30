Govt announces hajj packages for 2025 starting from Tk 4.79 lakh

Bangladeshi pilgrims will have to spend a minimum of Tk 4.79 lakh to perform the hajj next year under the government's management.

The cost is around Tk 1 lakh less compared to the previous year.

The pilgrims will also have the option to choose a second hajj package which will cost around Tk 5.75 lakh.

There will be no special hajj package this year under government hajj management.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain today announced the hajj packages under government hajj management at his office at the Secretariat.

Earlier, the executive committee on hajj management affairs approved the hajj package.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, a platform of private hajj agencies, will announce hajj packages for those who want to perform the hajj under the private agencies.

A total of 1,27,198 Bangladeshis will have the opportunity to perform the hajj next year.

In 2024, the same number of people got the opportunity to perform the hajj from Bangladesh.

The 2025 hajj is expected to take place on June 5, depending on the sighting of the moon.