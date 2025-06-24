Govt announces 36-day programme to commemorate July uprising

The government has announced a 36-day commemorative programme titled "July Remembrance Celebration" to mark the anniversary of the mass student-led uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5 last year.

The programme will begin on July 1 and run until August 5, with events taking place intermittently.

The information was shared with journalists today by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

According to the announcement, the programme will open on July 1 with prayers and supplications for the martyrs at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches, and other places of worship.

On the same day, a July Calendar will be released, and a mass signature campaign will be launched, demanding that those responsible for the killings face justice.

This campaign will continue until August 1.

A scholarship in memory of the July martyrs will also be introduced under the National University on July 1.

Officials noted that the schedule includes gaps between events.

After the opening day, programmes are planned for July 5, July 7, and again on July 14.

The final day of the programme, August 5—referred to in the official schedule as the 36th of July—will feature sharing of a "36 July" video, floral tributes at July Martyrs Memorials in 36 district centres, a meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and families of the martyrs, a "Victory Procession" towards Manik Mia Avenue, an air show, a concert and screenings of "36 Days of July" and other documentaries related to the uprising, as well as a drone show.

The July mass uprising began as the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and quickly grew into a mass mobilisation.

The movement intensified throughout July 2024, culminating in the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.