Govt amends tax reform ordinance; revenue officials to lead NBR

The advisory council yesterday amended the much-talked-about tax reform ordinance, paving the way for revenue officials to head the top and senior positions of the Revenue Policy Division.

Now, officials with experience working on the macroeconomy, trade policy and planning can serve as the secretary of Revenue Policy Division, one of the two divisions that will be formed after the dissolution of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as per the new law.

In the original ordinance issued on May 12 as part of revenue system reforms, there was an ambiguity on whether the officials from tax and customs cadres would be given priority for the position of secretary.

It said an eligible government officer will be appointed as secretary of the revenue policy division, much to the dissatisfaction of the tax and customs officials.

With the aim of amending the law, the officials demonstrated for nearly two months, crippling the revenue administration and hitting business and export-import activities.

To address the grievance, the government formed a five-member committee in June.

"We have prioritised three aspects while amending the ordinance: competence, experience and fairness. This means that in assigning a responsibility, we consider whether the person is qualified, whether they have relevant experience and whether it is fair for them to be given the task," said Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, the head of the committee.

To operationalise the principles, a detailed set of rules will be prepared under the law, he said.

The amended ordinance has 11 changes following the recommendations of the committee, said Shafiqul Alam, the chief adviser's press secretary.

In the amendment, the NBR will be divided into two separate divisions: Revenue Policy and Revenue Management.

Any government official with experience in revenue collection can head the Revenue Management Division, effectively clearing the way for officers from the customs and income tax cadres to assume the post.

In the earlier clause, officials with tax collection experience were supposed to get "priority".

In another amendment, the government has clarified that the policy division can now analyse the impact of tax policy, tax expenditure and revenue collection situation.

In the initial ordinance, the authority said the policy division will also conduct law enforcement and tax collection situation assessment, which was contradictory to the policy division.

The cabinet-approved amended draft looks to have incorporated concerns over many of the weaknesses of the earlier version, said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh.

"However, revenue policy is too important a subject to be left to bureaucracy alone."

Whoever may be the head of the policy division, there should be a formal and legally binding provision of regularly and systematically engaging multiple stakeholders including business, trade and investment leaders, development and distributive justice experts, and academics.

Although the two divisions should function independently, there should be specific provisions to ensure a healthy, constructive and mutually complementary relationship between them to avoid potential risks of failures at both ends.

"Finally, representatives of the aggrieved officers who earlier protested against perceived discrimination should be engaged to ensure inclusive ownership of the reform before the new draft is placed for enactment as an Ordinance," he added.

While the changes largely reflect earlier taskforce recommendations and are an improvement over the previous draft, the government could have been more flexible, said Towfiqul Islam, senior research fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

Restricting top posts to government officials limits the pool of expertise, whereas including qualified professionals from outside the bureaucracy, similar to practices at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, could bring broader technical experience and help craft policies impartially alongside senior officials.

Another concern is the lack of broad-based discussion during the reform process, with key stakeholders, particularly political parties, inadequately consulted, he said.

"Their engagement is vital as revenue board reforms directly affect development finance and macroeconomic capacity, and without it, the reforms risk being undermined."