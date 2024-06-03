Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 06:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 07:57 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt adjusts office hours to 9:00am to 5:00pm

Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 06:07 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 07:57 PM

The government today announced a change in the office hours for government, semi-government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions, effective after the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The new hours will be from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the capital.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters on the new schedule following the meeting.

Previously, office hours were adjusted to 9:00am to 4:00pm on November 15, 2022, to conserve power and energy. This change reverts the schedule to the original timing of 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সাময়িক বন্ধ’ বেনজীরের সাভানা ইকো রিসোর্ট

রিসোর্টের বুকিং ম্যানেজার মো. সাব্বির দ্যা ডেইলি স্টারকে এ নিশ্চিত করে বলেন, কর্তৃপক্ষের নির্দেশে বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে৷

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের লকার থেকে স্বর্ণের গহনা গায়েব: ৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification