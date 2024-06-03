Govt adjusts office hours to 9:00am to 5:00pm

The government today announced a change in the office hours for government, semi-government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions, effective after the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The new hours will be from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the capital.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters on the new schedule following the meeting.

Previously, office hours were adjusted to 9:00am to 4:00pm on November 15, 2022, to conserve power and energy. This change reverts the schedule to the original timing of 9:00am to 5:00pm.