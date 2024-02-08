Government to welcome constructive criticism

Says Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday urged journalists to advise or criticise the government if there is any mistake in governing the country.

"We will welcome any constructive criticism over the government's error in running the state," he said at a meeting with Editors Guild, Bangladesh leaders at his ministry's conference room in the Secretariat.

Noting that the mass media is enjoying full freedom and the government is firmly committed to protecting the freedom of the press, he said, "If any media makes constructive criticism, we will be able to correct our mistakes and try to do better."

"Our stance is against extremism, fundamentalism, anti-Liberation War spirit and militancy. We all are united in terms of democracy, elections, the country and its interest and national flag and anthem," the state minister continued.

Speaking about the opposition party in the parliament, he said the ruling party definitely wants a strong opposition in the House, "But we do not want any anti-Liberation War evil force involved in militancy and extremism."

Editors Guild, Bangladesh President and Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor TV Mozammel Haque (Babu), General Secretary and Editor of The Business Standard Inam Ahmed, Advisor and Editor of the Ajker Patrika Dr Golam Rahman, and Presidium Member and Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Abul Kalam Azad, were present at the meeting, among others.