Government to showcase its success at grassroots

Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM

The government intends to publicise its successes and achievements at the grassroots to build on them ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs yesterday approved a proposal placed by the information ministry in this regard.

An official of the cabinet division said through the project implementation, the government's successes in development activities will be upheld through video content on social media platforms.

About 2,500 outreach programmes will highlight the government's successes through mobile display vans, which will roam the rural areas.

|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষে নিহত পোশাকশ্রমিকের শরীর থেকে ছররা গুলি উদ্ধার

পোশাক শ্রমিকদের ন্যূনতম মজুরি সাড়ে ২৩ হাজার টাকা করার দাবিতে গাজীপুরের কোনাবাড়ী এলাকায় পুলিশের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষে নিহত পোশাক শ্রমিক আঞ্জুয়ারা খাতুনের (২৮) মরদেহ থেকে আটটি ছররা গুলি পাওয়া গেছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

টানা ২১ মাস ধরে মজুরি বৃদ্ধির হার মূল্যস্ফীতির নিচে

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে