Government to showcase its success at grassroots

The government intends to publicise its successes and achievements at the grassroots to build on them ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs yesterday approved a proposal placed by the information ministry in this regard.

An official of the cabinet division said through the project implementation, the government's successes in development activities will be upheld through video content on social media platforms.

About 2,500 outreach programmes will highlight the government's successes through mobile display vans, which will roam the rural areas.