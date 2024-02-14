Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:07 AM

Bangladesh

Government to formulate AI law: Anisul

Staff Correspondent
Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 12:07 AM

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the government has taken initiative to formulate an Artificial Intelligence (AI) law.

"Initial discussions are taking place for this purpose. But opinions must be solicited from the stakeholders before formulating the law," he said while holding a meeting with a delegation of "Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis" at secretariat.

Anisul Huq said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government always wants to formulate people-friendly laws and that is why her government has kept scopes to hold talks with the stakeholders before enacting laws.

He said the government has already formulated the Use of Information and Communication Technology by Courts Act while establishing digital Bangladesh.

