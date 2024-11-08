Government forms working group to restore canals

The government has formed an 11-member working group headed by an additional deputy commissioner (revenue) to restore the flow of canals in Dhaka and reclaim them by tackling encroachment and pollution.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Water Resources issued on Tuesday, the working group will also work to establish a "Blue Network" centred around the canals, developing a time-bound and cost-effective action plan.

It will immediately organise a three-day workshop to develop a preliminary action plan, reads the notification.

After drafting the preliminary action plan, it will quickly consult with stakeholders to finalise the plan.

It has been asked to submit the finalised action plan to the ministry by November 30.

The other members of the working group include representatives from Water Development Board, BIWTA, Department of Environment, National River Conservation Commission, LGED, DNCC, DSCC, Rajuk, one representative from an NGO or volunteer organisation, and a student representative (selected by the local administration).