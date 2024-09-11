Government cancels appointment of 8 DCs

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a gazette notification cancelling the appointments of eight deputy commissioners (DCs) who were posted earlier this week.

The announcement was made by Senior Secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman during a press briefing at the Secretariat this morning.

The eight DCs are: Sufia Akhter Rumi (Lakshmipur), Md Saiduzzaman (Joypurhat), Farhana Islam (Kushtia), Md Mahbubur Rahman (Rajshahi), Mohammad Monir Hossain Hawlader (Sirajganj), Md Abdul Aziz (Shariatpur), Mohammad Mobashsherul Islam (Dinajpur), and Monwara Begum (Rajbari).

The government issued gazette notifications on Monday and Tuesday appointing DCs in 59 districts across the country.

Tensions rose at the Bangladesh Secretariat yesterday as a fistfight reportedly broke out among some officials of the public administration ministry over the appointments of the DCs.