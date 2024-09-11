Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 03:49 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 03:53 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Government cancels appointment of 8 DCs

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 03:49 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 03:53 PM

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a gazette notification cancelling the appointments of eight deputy commissioners (DCs) who were posted earlier this week.

The announcement was made by Senior Secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman during a press briefing at the Secretariat this morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The eight DCs are: Sufia Akhter Rumi (Lakshmipur), Md Saiduzzaman (Joypurhat), Farhana Islam (Kushtia), Md Mahbubur Rahman (Rajshahi), Mohammad Monir Hossain Hawlader (Sirajganj), Md Abdul Aziz (Shariatpur), Mohammad Mobashsherul Islam (Dinajpur), and Monwara Begum (Rajbari).

The government issued gazette notifications on Monday and Tuesday appointing DCs in 59 districts across the country.

Tensions rose at the Bangladesh Secretariat yesterday as a fistfight reportedly broke out among some officials of the public administration ministry over the appointments of the DCs.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

শিক্ষা কার্যক্রমে বড় ধরনের স্বচ্ছতা আনার চেষ্টা করব: রাবি ভিসি

‘শিক্ষার্থীদের মতামতের ভিত্তিতে শিক্ষকদের মূল্যায়নের বিষয়টি সামনে নিয়ে আসব’

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

শিগগির উন্নতি হচ্ছে না বিদ্যুৎ সরবরাহ

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification