In Gouripur, footpath belongs to traders

"I don't even remember the last time I used the footpaths freely," said Millat Ali, a resident of Kalipur area in Mymensingh's Gouripur municipality.

For years, footpaths across important areas in the municipality, including Gouripur Uttar Bazar, Madhya Bazar, Kalipur, Khalifapatti, Station Road and Paatbazar, have remained occupied by vendors.

As such, pedestrians, especially students, face much hassles to use the walkways, as hardly any space is left due to the hundreds of shops set up on the pavements.

Locals alleged that a vested group is behind this occupation, realising hefty amounts from vendors in exchange for allowing them to run their businesses, and people hardly have any scope to protest against it.

Usually, the century-old Gouripur bazar is busy on Saturdays and Tuesdays during the "weekly haat", where thousands flock to buy and sell their produce, said Ansar Ali of Tantkura area.

As the bazaar could not be expanded alongside the increasing number of vendors, many have resorted to occupy the adjacent walkways, he added.

Locals reached out to the authorities concerned of the local administration, police, and municipality numerous times to take steps to evict vendors from the footpaths, and shift them to other appropriate places, said Reazul Hasnat, president of Gouripur unit of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik.

But no initiative has been taken yet, he added.

Admitting the issue, Syed Rafiqul Islam, mayor of Gouripur municipality, said they warned vendors to vacate the footpaths on different occasions, but they did not respond.

Md Mahbub Hasan, UNO of Gouripur upazila, said they would go for action soon to mitigate the problem.