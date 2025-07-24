Gopalganj violence: Two more cases filed, total accused 9,850

Two more cases were filed on Tuesday over the July 16 violence in Gopalganj, raising the total number of cases to 10 and the number of accused to 9,850.

Of the two new cases, one was filed with Tungipara Police Station by one of its sub-inspectors Monir Hossain under the Special Powers Act against 82 named individuals and 200 unidentified people, said its officer-in-charge Md Khorshed Alam.

The other case was filed with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station by Gopalganj District Jailer Tania Jaman, where 160 named people and around 1,000 other unnamed people were made accused, said its OC Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman.

The attack and vandalism at the district jail occurred on July 16, he said.

Earlier, police had filed eight other cases -- four of them for murder -- with Sadar, Kashiani and Kotalipara police stations over that day's violence.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 11 more individuals in 24 hours ending 12:00pm on Wednesday. With this, a total of 334 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, said police.

Earlier on July 16, at least four people were killed and dozens injured in daylong running battles between law enforcers and Awami League activists in Gopalganj centering a rally of the National Citizen Party. Later, another bullet-hit victim died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.