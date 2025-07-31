Gopalganj Violence: Case filed over attack on DC’s residence

The deceased in Gopalganj clash were not political leaders or armed combatants; they were ordinary citizens stuck in a firestorm of political violence. FILE PHOTO: AFP

Another case has been filed over the July 16 attack on the Gopalganj deputy commissioner's residence, bringing the total number of cases to 14 and the number of accused to 15,735.

Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain filed the latest case under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Tuesday night, confirmed Officer-in-Charge Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman to reporters yesterday.

The case names 41 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, along with 50 to 60 unidentified individuals, the OC said.

On July 16, protesters allegedly attacked the DC's residence during demonstrations aimed at disrupting the NCP's rally, vandalising government property, and inciting public disorder.

Previously, police filed 13 other cases with the Sadar, Khashiani, Kotalipara, and Tungipara police stations. So far, law enforcers have arrested 336 people across the district in connection with the unrest.