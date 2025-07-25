Gopalganj violence: ASK calls for independent probe, cites human rights abuses

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a prominent human rights organisation in Bangladesh, has called for an independent investigation into the deadly violence that erupted in Gopalganj on July 16, 2025.

The incident, which occurred during a political rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP), has sparked grave concerns over allegations of unlawful killings, mass arrests, and excessive use of force.

In a comprehensive report released today, ASK presented findings from a field mission conducted July 21-22 by a four-member team.

The report documented accounts from witnesses and victims, pointing to the involvement of multiple law-enforcing agencies, including the army.

According to the ASK report shared with the media this morning, at least five civilians were killed, dozens were injured, and mass detentions were carried out following clashes between supporters of the banned Awami League and NCP activists.

The ASK team interviewed family members of the deceased and injured, witnesses, professionals, law-enforcers and hospital authorities, as well as jail officials during their investigation.

On July 16, around 10:30am, approximately 50–60 individuals chanting "Joy Bangla" slogans allegedly began vandalising chairs at the NCP rally venue.

NCP supporters, about 150-200 in number, reportedly retreated towards the deputy commissioner's (DC) office. This group fled the scene following police action.

Security was tightened with police and army deployment, and NCP central leaders arrived at the venue under heavy escort around 1:00pm.

Shortly after the leaders finished their speeches -- which reportedly included sharp remarks against Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Awami League --- violence erupted in different parts of the city.

Awami League supporters allegedly began pelting stones at security personnel, leading to the law enforcers using sound grenades, tear gas, and live ammunition.

Witnesses told ASK that while the attackers used stones and crude weapons, no firearms were seen among them.

However, law enforcers reportedly fired live bullets indiscriminately, the report said.

Of those injured by bullets, four were declared dead at Gopalganj General Hospital, while a fifth victim, Ramzan Munshi, died later at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Families of the deceased -- Imon Talukder, 17, Ramzan Kazi, 18, Deepto Saha, 25, Sohel Molla, 32, and Ramzan Munshi -- alleged that the bodies were hurriedly handed over by the hospital authorities with pressure to bury or cremate them without post-mortem examination.

Except for Ramzan Munshi, none of the deceased initially underwent postmortem.

Witnesses and family members told ASK that Imon, a non-political youth who worked at a crockery shop, had been brutally beaten (even stomped on the face) allegedly by army personnel. The report said footage of violence on Munshi circulated widely online.

His family confirmed visible bullet wounds and injuries on his face and body.

After media outcry over the lack of autopsies, on July 20, police reportedly contacted families (excluding Deepto Saha's) to exhume the bodies for postmortem examinations.

On July 21, ASK representatives were present during the exhumation and inquest of Imon and Ramzan Kazi.

Families called the process a form of secondary harassment and reiterated their demand for justice.

One injured person said during an interview at the hospital he was shot in the stomach and hand while riding a motorised rickshaw to work.

His finger was amputated as a result.

He, too, claimed to have no political affiliation.

ASK revealed that 18 children had been arrested by July 21, some under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.

Family members claimed these minors had no connection to the clashes.

By July 21, a total of eight cases had been filed related to the violence, with 5,400 persons charged, of whom 358 were named, including three women and 32 members of the Hindu minority community.

Notably, three cases were filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, one under the Special Powers Act, 1974, and others under penal codes.

Police filed cases in the deaths of Ramzan Kazi and Deepto, saying the victims' families declined to file complaints.

However, ASK said family members denied being contacted by police for legal proceedings.

The report also said there were arbitrary arrests of civilians, even from areas unaffected by the clashes. Accusations of extortion by threatening arrest were also reported.

Following the violence, curfews and Section 144 were imposed.

The ASK cited prison officials saying 150 detainees were transferred to other districts due to overcrowding.

On July 21, the Gopalganj District Jail housed 751 detainees, despite a capacity of 348.

Prison officials told ASK that a mob attacked the jail on July 16 around 3:00pm, damaging its perimeter, guardroom, and visitor areas, and attempted to breach the armoury.

Jail guards reportedly fired 80 rounds as "misfires" to deter the attackers, said the report.

The army later brought the situation under control.

ASK reported that its team faced rude behaviour from the officer-in-charge at Gopalganj Sadar Police Station.

The district's police superintendent said security forces exercised "maximum restraint" and did not use lethal weapons, although evidence suggests otherwise, according to the ASK report.

He confirmed the deployment of APCs and acknowledged arresting 177 people as of July 20, some under Section 54.

ASK attempted to meet with army officials but was unsuccessful.

On July 22, when they approached Captain Sakib near the DC office, he declined to speak, citing VIP duties.

Later ASK attempts to contact by phone also failed.

ASK said in its report that the July 16 violence in Gopalganj involved serious violations of human rights, including excessive use of force, denial of the right to peaceful assembly, and harassment of innocent civilians.

The organisation has called for an immediate, impartial, and independent investigation into the incident.

It also added that such state actions undermine democratic freedoms and fuel fear among ordinary citizens, many of whom have since fled their homes, reiterating its demand for justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators.