Gopalganj deaths: Bodies will be exhumed for autopsy, if needed

Says home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said the bodies of those killed in the violence centring a rally in Gopalganj would be exhumed if necessary to conduct post-mortems.

"In some cases, the bodies were taken by the families themselves. So how will post-mortems be done? But if needed, the bodies can be exhumed and examined," he told reporters after visiting the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In response to questions about alleged pressure to avoid autopsy, Jahangir emphasised the importance of on-ground journalism and thanked media professionals who risked their lives to livestream the events.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the journalists who broadcast the entire incident live, risking their lives. Those who watched the live coverage won't have such questions. But those who weren't there or didn't cover it live often raise many doubts," he said.

Asked whether the intelligence agencies had failed to prevent the violence, the adviser said, "A high-powered committee has already been formed. It will determine who is responsible."

"You, the media, are already reporting on this. You know the facts. But some are just waiting for me to say something specific. When the committee submits its report, you will see the recommendations. Actions will be taken accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam yesterday said the government is doing everything lawfully in Gopalganj after the recent violence.

"I will urge all journalists to visit Gopalganj and see we are doing everything lawfully," he said while speaking to journalists after attending an event titled 'The Next Wave' at the Moinamoti Auditorium of the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), hosted by Cumilla University, reports UNB.

Responding to a question, Shafiqul said those who took the law into their own hands and were involved in the violence in Gopalganj will be brought to justice.

In response to another query over elections, he said there is no uncertainty regarding the upcoming national election.

"The election will be held in time as announced by the chief adviser. A congenial environment will be ensured for the election, alongside creating a level playing field for all. The polls will be better than any elections held in the past."

About the national consensus on reforms, Alam said political parties are sitting regularly and all are joining talks. He said no political party had boycotted the talks.

So far, he said, consensus had been reached on eight issues, discussions were ongoing on seven others, and three issues had yet to be discussed.

Responding to a question regarding the deterioration in the law-and-order situation, he said the government is trying sincerely to improve the situation.

"We are also getting some results. In sensational cases, arrests are being made quickly and relevant laws have also been amended. Efforts are on to hold trials in rape cases fast," he added.