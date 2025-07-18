Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Khulna
Fri Jul 18, 2025 05:59 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 18, 2025 06:06 PM

Gopalganj curfew to remain in effect until 6am tomorrow

Law enforcement seen patrolling in Gopalganj during the ongoing curfew. Picture taken in Chourangi intersection area in Gopalganj on Friday morning. Photo: Habibur Rahman/STAR

The curfew imposed in Gopalganj following Wednesday's violent clashes will remain in effect until 6:00am tomorrow.

The announcement was made today by Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Kamruzzaman.

According to the statement, the ongoing curfew will continue until 6:00am on Saturday.

Authorities said further decisions regarding the curfew will be made in consultation with law enforcement agencies, depending on the evolving situation.

A curfew was enacted from 8:00pm on Wednesday to 6:00pm on Thursday following day-long violent clashes between Awami League supporters and law enforcers over a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally left at least four people dead and around 50 injured

Yesterday, it was extended indefinitely, with a three-hour break from 11:00am to 2:00pm today, according to the home ministry.

