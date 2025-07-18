Gopalganj curfew to remain in effect until 6am tomorrow
The curfew imposed in Gopalganj following Wednesday's violent clashes will remain in effect until 6:00am tomorrow.
The announcement was made today by Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Kamruzzaman.
According to the statement, the ongoing curfew will continue until 6:00am on Saturday.
Authorities said further decisions regarding the curfew will be made in consultation with law enforcement agencies, depending on the evolving situation.
A curfew was enacted from 8:00pm on Wednesday to 6:00pm on Thursday following day-long violent clashes between Awami League supporters and law enforcers over a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally left at least four people dead and around 50 injured
Yesterday, it was extended indefinitely, with a three-hour break from 11:00am to 2:00pm today, according to the home ministry.
