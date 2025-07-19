Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Khulna
Sat Jul 19, 2025 09:40 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 11:21 AM

Gopalganj curfew relaxed for 14 hours

Army vehicles are seen patrolling in Gopalganj. File photo: Collected

The local administration has relaxed the ongoing curfew in Gopalganj for 14 hours, from 6:00am to 8:00pm today.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman announced the decision around 11:00pm last night.

He said further decisions regarding the curfew would be made after assessing the overall law and order situation in consultation with law enforcement agencies.

Following Wednesday's violent clashes centring a rally by the National Citizen Party (NCP), the district administration initially imposed Section 144. However, due to the worsening situation, a full curfew was enforced until 6:00pm on Thursday.

Wednesday's violence involved clashes, vandalism, arson, and crude bomb explosions, leaving five people dead.

gopalganj curfew news todayNCP rally attack in Gopalganj
