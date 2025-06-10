Gopalganj AL leader arrested at Benapole while attempting to flee

Gopalganj District Awami League General Secretary GM Shahabuddin Azam was arrested by immigration police at Benapole checkpost this afternoon while attempting to cross into India.

Azam, 48, was stopped at the immigration desk when officials discovered he was on the arrest list.

Confirming the arrest, Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge (OC) Elias Hossain Munshi said, "We had prior information that the Awami League leader might attempt to leave for India. All officers were alerted accordingly. When he submitted his passport for the exit seal at the immigration desk, it flagged a stop list alert. Upon further questioning, he was taken into custody."

Immigration police detained him for questioning and subsequently arrested him after confirming that he was wanted in two separate cases filed in Gopalganj and Dhaka's Jatrabari Police Station.

He was later handed over to Benapole Port Police Station.

OC Md Russel Mia of Benapole Port Police Station confirmed the development, adding, "Since there are active cases against him in Gopalganj and Jatrabari, we will transfer him to Gopalganj police for further legal proceedings."