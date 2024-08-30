Gonoforum pledges full support to interim govt

Gonoforum will set aside internal differences and provide full cooperation to the interim government to address the current situation in the country, said the party's founder and Emeritus President Dr Kamal Hossain at a press conference yesterday.

"The leaders and activists of Gonoforum will work alongside students and the public to rebuild the country and support the interim government," he said.

The press conference, held at the National Press Club in Dhaka, marked the 31st founding anniversary of Gonoforum.

Dr Kamal emphasised that Gonoforum will start its journey anew through the celebration of its founding anniversary.

"It is the moral responsibility of all political parties and the country's people to give proper time and all-out cooperation to the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus to reform the state institutions and create an environment for a fair election.''

In his written speech, he said said a new opportunity has been created to establish democracy and justice in the country after the mass movement. People are dreaming of an independent and discrimination-free new Bangladesh.