Gono Odhikar Parishad demands banning AL, BCL, Jubo League

The Gono Odhikar Parishad today called for the banning of the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League, which it labelled as "terrorist organisations".

After a one-and-half-hour meeting with the Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain at the Secretariat, GOP President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Rashed Khan laid out the party's eight-point demand.

The 10-member GOP delegation further demanded punishment of the killers who attacked and opened fire at peaceful protests of students during the "Anti-discrimination Students Movement".

They also demanded that the interim government appoint new superintendents of police (SP) and officer-in-charge (OCs) in all 64 districts.

Biased officials including the Secretary of the Public Security Department of the Home Ministry Jahangir Alam, and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in ranges must be sacked and those involved in corruption should be brought under the law within a short time, said Rashed addressing the media.

The GOP also demanded that the home adviser deploy a 10-member military team in vulnerable police stations to increase the morale of the cops and to normalise the law-and-order situation in a quick time.

The GOP demand also includes a people-friendly police system by freeing it from bribery and corruption.

The Rapid Action Battalion also should be renamed, GOP demanded.

If any allegation of misconduct, corruption, or irregularities is raised against any member of the police, action should be taken after completing the investigation within one month, it added.

Nur said during the protests many AL and its affiliated bodies' members were seen brandishing and using licensed arms.

These arms should be deposited to nearby police stations, he demanded. A drive needs to be conducted within the next 24 hours to recover all illegal arms, he told the media.

Those cops who were dismissed unjustly should be reappointed, he said, adding that new recruitments should be done as per the requirement, as many of the policemen did not return to work.