Gono Odhikar Parishad blocks Paltan intersection demanding justice for Nur

Leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad today blocked Paltan intersection in Dhaka with several demands, including justice for the recent attack on their party chief Nurul Haque Nur and his followers.

They also demanded resignation of Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and a ban on the political activities of Jatiya Party and the 14-Party Alliance.

The blockade caused traffic disruption in and around Paltan. Many commuters were seen walking to their destination.

Photo: Palash Khan

Around 5:45pm, Abu Hanif, a senior leader of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said they blocked the roads around 5:00pm and the protest is still going on.

"We will go for a tougher demonstration if the government does not meet our demands," he said.

On August 29, Nur suffered head injury, along with fractures to his jaw and nose, as police and army personnel beat him up during a clash between his party and Jatiya Party.

He was taken to the intensive care unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital that night and later shifted to a cabin on September 1.