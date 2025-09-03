Gono Odhikar Parishad activists vandalise Jatiya Party office in Khulna

Protesters also torch GM Quader effigy, demand justice for attack on Nur

Leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad vandalised the district and city office of Jatiya Party in Khulna today.

The attacks took place around 5:30pm when protesters broke the office signboard and the main gate, blocked the road, and burned an effigy of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader at Dakbangla intersection.

Eyewitnesses said Gono Odhikar Parishad activists brought out a protest procession from Ferryghat intersection around 4:30pm, halting traffic. The procession later reached the Jatiya Party office, where the vandalism occurred, and continued until 7:00pm.

Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders said the demonstration was organised, demanding justice for the recent attack on party president Nurul Haque Nur and other activists, the resignation of the home affairs adviser, and a ban on the politics of Jatiya Party and the 14-Party Alliance.

File Photo: Gono Odhikar Porishod activists vandalise Jatiya Party office in Khulna

GM Azizul Islam, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad's Khulna district unit, told The Daily Star, "When we were returning with the procession, some of our activists were moving their vehicles at the Mahendra stand beside the Jatiya Party office. At that time, some people -- whether they were Jatiya Party or Awami League activists, we are not sure -- started making derogatory comments about our party and our leader. At that point, our activists became agitated and removed the signboard of the Jatiya Party office."

Abdullah Al Mamun, general secretary of Khulna city Jatiya Party, claimed the attackers looted furniture, papers, doors, and even the signboard's iron scraps, causing damage worth around Tk 5 lakh. "No decision has been made yet regarding legal action," he added.

Khulna Sadar Police Station OC Haoladar Sanwar Hossain Masum said the situation was under control and no complaint had been filed.