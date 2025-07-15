Gono Bhaban to be converted into July uprising museum by Aug 5

Once a central command of Sheikh Hasina’s brutal dictatorship, the post-August Gono Bhaban, is now all but in ruins. Photo: Star

The government is set to transform Gono Bhaban, the residence of the former prime minister, into the 'July Uprising Memorial Museum' at an estimated cost of Tk 111 crore.

Two proposals for completing the project by August 5 through direct procurement were approved today at a meeting of the Economic Affairs Advisory Committee, chaired by Financial Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat following the meeting, the finance advisor confirmed that the museum will feature both electro-mechanical (E/M) and civil development components.

The E/M segment includes electrical wiring, switches, and related systems, while the civil portion covers the remainder of the structural work.

Meeting sources said the decision to repurpose Gono Bhaban was initially approved in a previous session of the advisory council on December 24 last year.

The museum is expected to be inaugurated on August 5, they said.

Shuvra Traders has been awarded the E/M works at an estimated cost of Tk 40.83 crore.

Civil Engineers Ltd will undertake the civil works with a budget allocation of Tk 70.37 crore.