Gone are the days of paddle steamers

Once, these three heritage steamers used to push through the water with large wheels. They now lie abandoned on the Badamtoli Ghat of the Buriganga. According to BIWTC, a lack of passengers and safety concerns made them suspend the operations of the steamers and it is unlikely for the vessels to be up and running anytime soon. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Anisur Rahman

There was a time when a journey on a paddle steamer used to be a sought-after experience by locals and tourists in the country.

A paddle steamer is a ship/boat that moves in the water using a steam engine. Instead of regular propellers, it has big paddle wheels on its sides that turn and push the boat forward.

Initiated by River Steam Navigation Company Limited in 1878, the steamer operations came under the control of the Pakistan River Steamers in 1958 and later under Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) in 1972.

As per BIWTC, many steamers, including Garrow, Florikan, Burma, Majabi, Flamingo, Kiyi, Mohamend, Sherpa, Pathan, Sandra, Irani, Seal, Lali and Mekla used to rule over the southern rivers with personalities like Queen Elizabeth II, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy on board.

Poet Jibanananda Das' diary also mentions steamer journeys many times.

In 1974, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman went on a cruise with Yugoslavian leader Marshal Tito on one of the steamers.

However, their operation came to an end in September last year after reigning over the Dhaka-Chandpur-Barisal-Khulna-Kolkata, Dhaka-Khulna, and Dhaka-Morrelganj in Bagerhat water routes for over 150 years.

Currently, only four of them are available -- PS Mahsud (built in 1928); PS Ostrich (1929); PS Lepcha (1938), and PS Turn (1950).

They now lie abandoned on the Badamtoli Ghat of the Buriganga and Narayanganj dockyards.

According to BIWTC authorities, a lack of passengers and safety concerns made them suspend the operations of the steamers and it is unlikely for the vessels to be up and running anytime soon. However, they do plan to preserve one of the existing vessels, all of British origin and about a century-old, for tourists.

During a recent visit to the banks of the Buriganga, this correspondent found vessels PS Mahsud and PS Lepcha docked at the Badamtoli Ghat.

"I used to regularly commute to Bagerhat via steamers as they seemed to be a more secure mode of transportation. Nostalgia overwhelmed me during every ride as I got transported to the time when I first traveled on one of these steamers with my newly-wedded wife," said Kamal Roy, a local.

Mohammad Azim, 75, a retired government official, said steam boats that fell in the category bore "PS" before their names, which meant paddle steamer. Similarly, water launches had the "MV", or motor vessel, abbreviation before their names.

"I remember, I used to travel on these boats on a regular basis," he said. "Other than first class cabin facilities, they also served excellent meals. The kitchen of a paddle steamer is called the pantry. They served Bangla and English cuisines, plus different snacks."

The vessels were later converted to run on diesel after 1960. Lepcha underwent this transformation in 1986 while Mahsud got its diesel engine in 1990, mentioned the vessel employees.

"There are instructions to defer operating vessels that are over 40-year-old as it might be risky for passengers," said SM Ashikuzzaman, director (commercial) of BIWTC.

However, PS Ostrich has been remodeled into a mobile restaurant in the Kanchan Bridge area while efforts are underway to preserve PS Mahsud as a heritage vessel, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the fates of PS Lepcha and PS Turn remain uncertain with BIWTC continuing their hunt for private companies willing to lease and preserve them as heritage artifacts, he added.