Gold, diamond worth Tk 250cr entering into Bangladesh daily: Bajus

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) has raised concerns over the rampant smuggling of gold and diamonds into the country, revealing that an average of Tk 250 crore worth of these precious items are being illegally imported daily.

In a pre-budget press conference held at the Bajus office in Dhaka's Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, officials called for stronger policy support and government intervention to combat the illegal trade.

They emphasized the need for law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to stop smuggling activities. Md Ripnul Hasan, vice-president and chairman of the standing committee on smuggling and law enforcement, stated that around Tk 80,300 crore worth of gold and Tk 10,950 crore worth of diamonds are smuggled into Bangladesh annually.

This illicit trade results in significant economic losses, including reduced remittances and increased money laundering. Bajus leaders urged the government to take decisive action to halt the annual smuggling of approximately Tk 91,250 crore.

They noted that the ongoing US dollar crisis exacerbates the urgency of this issue. The association highlighted that gold smuggling predominantly occurs through the borders of 30 districts adjacent to India, particularly in Meherpur, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Jashore, and Satkhira.

Much of the smuggled gold is then sent to India. To combat this, Bajus proposed several measures:

1. Intensifying operations by law enforcement agencies to apprehend smugglers.

2. Establishing dedicated government monitoring cells in collaboration with Bajus.

3. Amending baggage rules to prevent the import of gold bars.

4. Reducing the tax-free allowance for gold ornaments to 50 grams from 100 grams.

5. Limiting passengers to bring no more than two ornaments of the same type.

6. Allowing passengers to avail the baggage rule only once a year.

However, some industry insiders anonymously expressed concerns that a sudden crackdown could destabilize the gold market. They suggested a unified and transparent policy for importing gold and ornaments to mitigate this risk.

With over 1.5 crore Bangladeshi migrants abroad, especially in the Middle East, there is a significant demand for bringing high-quality gold into the country. A smart and easy policy would reduce smuggling, one insider noted.