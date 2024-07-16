Go for a time-bound roadmap to fight graft

TIB urges govt

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday urged the government to adopt and enforce a time-bound roadmap consistent with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's declaration of "zero tolerance against corruption".

In a statement, it said, "TIB would like to consider the prime minister's disclosure of action taken against a former employee at her residence, who accumulated huge amount of income and wealth; her declaration that [corrupt people must be removed from society whether] 'far or near, no matter'; and that 'zero tolerance against corruption' will continue as a testimony to her firm commitment against corruption."

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman in the statement said, "Recently, many instances of high-level corruption have come to light, where individuals have allegedly amassed huge income and wealth through corruption, abusing their entrusted power or leveraging their relationships with those in powerful positions."

At a press conference on July 14, in response to questions about the government's initiative, Hasina disclosed that she took action against a former employee of her household who had amassed Tk 400 crore.

Terming the PM's disclosure as an indicator of political will, Iftekharuzzaman said, "The prime minister has in reality expressed her dismay and discomfort towards the culture of normalisation of amassing illegal wealth through abuse of power in the name of being associated with her or by individuals in other high positions in the government".

He called her statement "timely and promising", especially that action was taken against the individual; that such bad elements must be removed whether far or near; that taking action against corruption does not tarnish the government's image; and that zero tolerance against corruption will continue.

Iftekharuzzaman said the PM's declaration to hold the corrupt accountable is significant for the government and the relevant institutions.

Saying the PM's statement debunked the often-heard motivated impression that taking action against high-level corruption damages government's reputation, he added, "In this context, we urge the government to adopt a specific time-bound road map for the meaningful and effective implementation of the PM's zero tolerance pledge and AL's election manifesto.

"By so doing the government can open the road to address growing public concerns about the enormous depths and breadths of corruption and impunity."