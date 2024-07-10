Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 01:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 02:01 PM

'Go back to your institutions': Quader echoes SC call to protesting students

Obaidul Quader. Photo taken from his Facebook page

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested protesters to go back to their respective institutions following the Appellate Division's order and not to engage in any activity that causes public suffering.

He said, the Supreme Court has instructed the students to go to classes.

"We are also saying the same," said Quader during a media briefing at the AL president's office in Dhanmondi after the SC issued a status quo for four weeks on the HC's order to reinstate quota system in government jobs.

Replying to a query, Quader said, "Our stance was very clear: we don't stand on the side of quota. Now, our stance is, we respect our Supreme Court. Their decision will be final.."

বাংলা ব্লকেড: শিক্ষার্থীদের শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে ফিরে যাওয়ার আহ্বান কাদেরের
|রাজনীতি

বাংলা ব্লকেড: শিক্ষার্থীদের শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে ফিরে যাওয়ার আহ্বান কাদেরের

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষকদের আন্দোলনও পর্যবেক্ষণ করা হচ্ছে উল্লেখ করে তিনি বলেন, ‘আমার বিশ্বাস, অচিরেই এই সমস্যার সমাধান হবে।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কোটা বহালে হাইকোর্টের রায়ে ৪ সপ্তাহের স্থিতাবস্থা আপিল বিভাগের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
