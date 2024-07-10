'Go back to your institutions': Quader echoes SC call to protesting students

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested protesters to go back to their respective institutions following the Appellate Division's order and not to engage in any activity that causes public suffering.

He said, the Supreme Court has instructed the students to go to classes.

"We are also saying the same," said Quader during a media briefing at the AL president's office in Dhanmondi after the SC issued a status quo for four weeks on the HC's order to reinstate quota system in government jobs.

Replying to a query, Quader said, "Our stance was very clear: we don't stand on the side of quota. Now, our stance is, we respect our Supreme Court. Their decision will be final.."