GM Quader terms protesters ‘Bir Muktisena’

Jatiyo Party chairman and opposition leader of the House GM Quader yesterday expressed his solidarity with the ongoing quota reform movement.

Terming the agitators seeking reform in the quota system "Bir Muktisena" (valiant freedom fighters), Quader condemned the attack on the agitators.

"I congratulate the youth who are leading the quota reform movement," he said in a statement.

"Divisions have been created in the country in many ways under the incumbent government. A beneficiary group has been created following the division. Quota policy is a part of that process," said Quader.

The opposition leader urged [the government] to accept the demand of the protesters. Otherwise, the JP leader said, the country and the future generation will march towards an uncertain and conflicting future.

Irrational stubbornness will not bring any welfare for anyone, he added.

GM Quader said the way the names of freedom fighters are being used and misused, the valiant freedom fighters might be reluctant to disclose their identity in the future.