GM Quader should clarify why JP took part in polls

Says Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP should be ashamed of Pakistan Prime Minister's remarks over the development of Bangladesh.

"BNP leaders cannot witness the country's development as they have black glasses on," he said after paying tribute to Sheikh Jamal on his 71st birthday at Banani graveyard.

Noting that BNP has a friendship with Pakistan, Quader said though Pakistan can see Bangladesh progress, BNP cannot.

In response to a comment of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader that there was pressure on the party to take part in the national polls, Quader said JP was not born in a democratic way.

GM Quader himself should clarify under whose pressure and why they took part in the elections, he said.