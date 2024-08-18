Global South Summit: Yunus pledges fair polls, inclusive democracy

Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said the government is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an environment in which free, fair, and participatory elections can be held.

The young generation has impressed upon the people their aspirations for a revolutionary change and the restoration of all state institutions to ensure democracy and human rights through meaningful reform, he said in a speech delivered virtually during the "3rd Voice of Global South Summit 2024" hosted by India.

"Our task is now to carry out vital reforms in our electoral system, judiciary, local government, media, economy, and education," 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate Yunus said.

Prof Yunus, along with heads of governments from different countries, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Fiji, Oman, and Vietnam, joined the summit virtually.

He invited all who joined the summit to visit Dhaka soon.

"I invite you to visit Dhaka soon. Otherwise you may miss something important. Much of Dhaka has turned into the graffiti capital of the world."

Mentioning that much of Dhaka has turned into the graffiti capital of the world, the economist said young students and children aged as young as 12-13 have been painting the walls of the 400-year-old city with images of a "new, democratic, environment-friendly Bangladesh."

There is no central planning or guidance for that. No budget support from anybody. It is just an outpouring of their emotions and commitment to the goals of the "Second Revolution," he went on to say.

"The messages they are painting will thrill anybody. Anyone can read in them what the youth are dreaming of. It is our job to make their dreams come true," he said.

"We must place the youth and students, who constitute a significant portion of the Global South's population, at the heart of our strategies. Two-thirds of our population is youth. They are the most powerful segment of society. They are different. They are committed to creating a new world. They are capable. They are technologically far ahead of the previous generation. They can make all the impossible possible."

Prof Yunus said, "Our education system and financial system are built only for creating job seekers and providing jobs for them. We have to redesign our system."

"My life-long experience has been that our financial system was created to promote wealth concentration. We have to redesign our financial system to make sure wealth is shared by all. It should not be a one-way path to wealth. We must ensure financial services for all people, particularly women and youth," he added.

He said that in 1952, the Bangladeshi students sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue. It inspired struggles for the right to speak in their mother tongues all over the world.

"Some seven decades later, our student-led second revolution is inspiring youth throughout the global south to raise their voice for democracy, human rights, dignity, equality, and shared prosperity."

Prof Yunus further said, "I am honoured to be the oldest 'young person' to take part in this revolution and help them make their dreams come true. They need support from all of you. Wish them all the success."