Global Rohingya leaders launch political body

Rohingya leaders from around the world have officially launched a political body -- Arakan Rohingya National Council (ARNC) -- marking a major step forward in the community's struggle for rights, recognition, and political representation.

The council was formed following nearly two years of strategic consultations involving Rohingya political figures, activists, community leaders, and representatives from refugee camps and diaspora organisations.

"The ARNC stands as the most inclusive and unified platform ever formed to represent Rohingya communities -- inside Myanmar, in the refugee camps, and globally," said the council in a media statement yesterday.

U Tun Khin has been appointed chairperson of the ARNC.

While other Rohingya political bodies exist, this is the most inclusive and unified one to date, said Nay San Lwin, co-chair of the ARNC's board of chairpersons, speaking to The Daily Star.

The ARNC brings together a broad coalition of Rohingya stakeholders, including representatives from inside Myanmar, the majority of leaders from refugee camps, and most members of the global diaspora.

It comprises 40 Central Executive Committee (CEC) members and 60 Central Committee (CC) members, ensuring broad-based participation and grassroots legitimacy. Delegates come from nearly every township of Arakan.

The ARNC said its formation comes in response to decades of systematic exclusion, persecution, and attempts to erase Rohingya identity -- injustices that culminated in the 2017 genocide carried out by the Burmese military regime, aided by extremist elements.

Following the atrocities, around 750,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh.

The statement said the Arakan Army (AA), which has taken control of much of Arakan, continues such practices, targeting Rohingya civilians through widespread violence, mass killings, and destruction.

The Council said it aims to reclaim and protect their indigenous identity and citizenship in Arakan State, advocate for their safe and just return, and engage in dialogue on Myanmar's future federal structure with all stakeholders.

It also plans to represent the Rohingya in international forums, including the UN, OIC, ASEAN, European Union, and others.