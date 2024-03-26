Global recognition must: speakers

Global recognition of 1971 genocide is important to prevent future genocides, said speakers at an event yesterday.

The programme titled "Bangladesh Genocide Day Lecture" was jointly organised by the ministry of liberation war affairs and the ministry of foreign affairs in collaboration with the Liberation War Museum in Agargaon.

Presenting the keynote, Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, Executive Director of the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, criticised the West for ignoring Bangladesh's 1971 genocide, emphasizing the importance of global recognition. She highlighted the West's tendency to prioritise geopolitics over addressing such atrocities.

Bangladesh's fight for recognition is a global call for justice and a reminder that the past is never dead -- its lessons must guide us to prevent future atrocities, she added.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said the scale of Pakistan's crimes during the war was so massive that it was impossible to quantify them, according to the International Commission of Jurists. However, the genocide in is yet to be recognised internationally. "We have been trying to press home this demand diplomatically for a decade," he added.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momin said the Pakistani regime inflicted unimaginable suffering, leaving deep scars on our nation. Millions lost their lives, countless were displaced, and a generation bears the burden of this trauma. Despite its scale and brutality, the 1971 genocide remains unrecognised.

"Our fight extends beyond recognition. Bangladesh sheltered Rohingyas' fleeing persecution, and we stand with Palestinians facing genocide," he added.

Sara Zaker, founder member and trustee of the museum, along with Mofidul Hoque, Sarwar Ali – the other trustees -- also spoke at the programme.