Global operator, foreign tech key to boosting Ctg Port efficiency: adviser

Shipping Adviser M Sakhawat Hussain yesterday stressed the need for appointing a global operator and bringing in foreign technological expertise to enhance operational efficiency at Chattogram Port.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists during a visit to the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram Port.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, senior port officials, and officials from Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL) were also present during the visit.

Addressing the government's move to appoint a foreign operator for NCT, the adviser clarified, "It is only about operator. Don't forget that I am not talking about the management of the port. Operator is one thing, management is another. Management will be in our control."

"We want to proceed. We want to step into global arena. We don't want to be stuck within ourselves," he said.

The government recently handed over interim operational responsibilities of the NCT for six months to CDDL, a Bangladesh Navy-run entity, replacing previous operator Saif Powertec Limited. CDDL will continue running the terminal until a foreign operator is appointed.

The government is currently in talks with UAE-based DP World to operate the terminal.

"What we are going to do is only to appoint a new operator replacing the old one. And the purpose is only for enhancing the efficiency. Because I have seen global port operations while visiting those. I do not have any personal interest. I am not even a dweller of Chattogram," said the adviser.

About the outgoing private operator, he said, "The private operator that ran NCT and another terminal for the last 17 to 18 years did good job. But the government has now taken initiative to run this terminal more efficiently compared to them."

Sakhawat opined that Chattogram Port is lagging behind many global ports.

Citing his visits to international facilities, he noted, "A good portion of the country's export containers are sent to the Port of Singapore for transshipment. Those containers cannot stay in the Singapore port for more than two days."

He added that most ports in Singapore and many other countries are operated by private entities.

"It is necessary to bring technological know-how from abroad in order to enhance efficiency," he said.

"Currently, we are running our ports efficiently. But for enhancing efficiency more we need to step into international arena," he remarked.

According to the adviser, a port would truly enter the global arena only when a global operator is engaged.

Commenting on recent improvements in NCT's performance, Sakhawat said container handling at the terminal has increased by an average of 30 percent since CDDL took over.

He expressed hope that the next appointed operator would maintain this improvement.