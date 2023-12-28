Global media and journos played crucial role in 1971

Speakers tell programme commemorating Liberation War

The involvement of the global media and journalistic community played a crucial role during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, speakers said at an event yesterday.

They praised the professionalism and responsibility demonstrated by the global media in covering the war.

The event was organised by Gonomaddhome Muktijoddha Poribar, in association with the Liberation War Museum at the museum's seminar hall in capital's Agargaon.

Prof Kaberi Gayen of Dhaka University's mass communication and journalism department mentioned Pakistani journalist Anthony Mascarenhas, who chose to depict the true situation rather than disseminating propaganda.

"He reported on various aspects of war crimes conducted by Pakistani forces. His findings, published under the title 'Genocide' in The Sunday Times on June 13, 1971, played a big role in changing history," she said.

She also noted France Television's journalist Philippe Alfonsi for shedding light on the widespread massacre for global awareness.

Also, renowned media outlets such as The New York Times, Newsweek, The Washington Post, and Time criticised the US policy on Pakistan, she also said, adding that Voice of America, Radio Australia, and Radio Japan played crucial roles too, while BBC emerged as the most reliable and cherished source for news on the war.

Indian newspapers prominently featured the Bangalee people's aspirations for freedom, and Debdulal Bandyopadhyay from India's Akashvani radio played a legendary role during the Liberation War, she added.

Freedom fighter, writer, and journalist Harun Habib, Liberation War Museum trustee Mofidul Haque, and daughter of a martyred intellectual Nuzhat Chowdhury, also spoke.

GMP chairperson Mohim Mizan presided over the event.