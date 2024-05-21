Global Expression Report: Bangladesh categorised as 'crisis' country
Bangladesh has been categorised as a "crisis" country in terms of freedom of expression, scoring 12 out of 100, according to the Global Expression Report 2024.
This information was revealed in a report launched by Article 19 today.
If any country scores between 0 and 19, it is categorised as a crisis country where the freedom of expression is marked as the worst, the report said.
The report mentioned five categories: "crisis (0-19)", "highly restricted (20-39)", "restricted (40-59)", "less restricted (60-79)", and "open (80-100)".
The data reveals that in 2023, the percentage of people living in countries under "crisis" category rose to 53 percent, which is more than four billion people in 39 countries.
