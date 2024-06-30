Glitch stops power supply from Adani plant

Electricity supply from the Adani power plant in Jharkhand has stopped, exacerbating the ongoing power crisis in Bangladesh.

Power generation in the 1,496-megawatt coal-fired power plant is on halt now.

The Adani power plant authorities said they found a leak in a valve of the circulating water pump of the plant, said Khandaker Mokammel Hossain, member (generation) of Bangladesh Power Development Board.

"They forcibly shut down the unit of the plant. It will take at least two to three days to start the maintenance work, as it would require the boiler to cool off," he said.

The other unit of the plant went into regular maintenance during the Eid holidays. That unit is expected to start operation by the first week of July.

"We are getting less electricity from the coal-based power plants. One of the two units of Payra Power Plant is also under maintenance. But with other options, the load-shedding situation is still stable at less than 1,000MW," he said.