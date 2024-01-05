GK Shamim gets bail

The High Court yesterday granted bail to Golam Kibria alias GK Shamim, an expelled Jubo League leader, in a case filed over amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore.

The HC bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order following a bail petition filed by GK Shamim.

GK Shamim cannot get released from jail following the HC order as he is arrested in other cases.

The ACC filed the case against GK Shamim, a top government-listed contractor, on October 21, 2019.